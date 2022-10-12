One of Bollywood’s most well-liked couples is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

One of Bollywood’s most well-liked couples is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. These two are our relationship role models and warm our hearts with the kind things they do for one another. Ranveer is an actor who often expresses his affection for his wife, whether in public or on social media. When Deepika walked the catwalk for Paris Fashion Week, she once again made us all proud. The Piku actor discussed mundane aspects of her life, such as chatting to her spouse Ranveer Singh late at night, on her podcast.

Deepika Padukone, who walked the runway for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, was recently on the latest episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast, the Duchess of Sussex. Deepika told Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, that Ranveer has been away for a week because of work and that he will be so happy to see her. Meghan asked the actress, “Do you remember like where you were when you said, ‘Oh, I feel better now, I want to do this?'” Deepika replied, “Today, it’s all about the little things, like hugging my sister or talking with my husband late at night. Like, those are the things that make me really happy today.”

A week ago, Ranveer Singh shared some old Instagram pictures of Deepika’s Cannes posters. He expressed his admiration for what she has accomplished and wished her success with her performance in the caption. “I just had to! Have a fantastic show today, Throwback, Cannes, and Proud of Me Baby! @deepikapadukone “He wrote in.

When it was revealed that Deepika Padukone will serve as the Company Ambassador for a major brand, Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing over his wife. “- My Queen! bringing us pride, “Ranveer composed.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be released soon, will include Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan will all have significant parts in this film.

Deepika Padukone is now engaged in a number of intriguing projects. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, she has Pathan. She will appear in a number of films, including Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik.