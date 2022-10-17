Advertisement
Dharmendra holds Hema Malini close as she celebrates birthday

Dharmendra holds Hema Malini close as she celebrates birthday

Articles
Dharmendra holds Hema Malini close as she celebrates birthday

Dharmendra holds Hema Malini close as she celebrates birthday

  Hema is shown in the photos wearing a pink saree and gold accessories, looking as stunning as ever.
  She smiled radiantly and wore sindoor as Dharmendra posed with her.
  In one of the photos, Dharmendra was holding her tight, and in another, they were laughing in the open.
On Sunday, Hema Malini turned 74. She had none other than her spouse Dharmendra join her in celebrating her auspicious day. Hema shared photos of the celebrity pair on social media with her followers.

Hema is shown in the photos wearing a pink saree and gold accessories, looking as stunning as ever. She smiled radiantly and wore sindoor as Dharmendra posed with her. In one of the photos, Dharmendra was holding her tight, and in another, they were laughing in the open.

Sharing the picture, Hema wrote, “Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday.” She also tagged him and added hashtags like ‘birthday’ and ‘celebration.’ Reacting to them, Esha Deol dropped a kissing-face emoji followed by an evil eye symbol in the comment section. Meanwhile, fans have also extended warm wishes to the actor.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Happy birthday, Mam! It’s nice to see you with Dharam Sir. May God continue to bless you two. I’d want to wish you a very happy birthday. You both looked fantastic on TV, and you are incredible! a further sentimental supporter. “The most legend and adorable couple,” someone else added.

In movies like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kinara, The Burning Train, and many others, Hema and Dharmendra co-starred. They were wed in 1980. Esha and Ahana Deol, their two daughters, are their children.

On Hema’s special day, Esha posted previously unreleased photos. Esha kissed her mother’s head in those pictures as the mother and daughter were seated on a couch. Hema made an appearance sans makeup and grinned for the camera. In one of them, which appeared to have been taken at their home, Esha also offered her mother a hug.

Sharing the post, Esha added to the caption, “Happy birthday mamma. May God bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side, love you.”

Hema last appeared in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi with Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. Dharmendra, on the other hand, will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

