Dharmendra takes a dig at Javed Akhtar’s claim on Zanjeer

Javed Akhtar, a lyricist and author, appears to have sparked a hornet’s nest. Actor Amitabh Bachchan said in a recent interview that actor Dharmendra was once considered for the role of Zanjeer in place of Big B. And it appears that the actor from Apne (2007) doesn’t agree with this.

Akhtar claimed Dharmendra, 86, turned down the role, among other actors. “Amitabh Bachchan was actually the last choice for Zanjeer. The script was written for Dharmendra ji, but for some reason, he refused to work on it. Prakash Mehra (the director of the film) had a script, but no leading man. He went from actor to actor to offer the role. Everybody refused to do the film,” Akhtar said.

He added that many actors turned down the film as it had “no romance angle or comedy” and the lead character “was supposed to be a very grim, serious, bitter person”.

When the tweet about the lyricist’s comments came forward, Dharmendra replied, “Javed, kaise ho……. dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain. jeetey raho….. Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai….. kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi sekh liya hota….. (sic).”

