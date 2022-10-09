Dhoomam is scripted by Pawan Kumar, who previously worked on Lucia and U Turn.

Fahadh Faasil will reprise his popular character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the sequel to Pushpa.

The drama marks the production house’s second Malayalam Film, after Tyson.

In the upcoming suspense drama Dhoomam, Fahadh Faasil will play the lead. Pawan Kumar wrote the script for the film, which he will also direct. For those who are unaware, the actor and director duo previously worked together on films such as Lucia and U Turn. Aparna Balamurali, a National Award-winning actress, will co-star with Fahadh Faasil in the film.

The film will most likely be released in four languages. The drama, which was funded by KGF producers Hombale Films, is the production house’s second Malayalam film after Tyson, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran. Along with Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, the film will feature Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, and Nandhu in key roles.

Concerning the drama’s technical crew, while Poornachandra Tejaswi composed the music for the film, the camera work is being handled by celebrated Cinematographer Preetha Jayaram. Anees Nadodi and Poornima Ramaswamy, both National Award winners, are also on the team as Production and Costume Designers, respectively.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur was quoted as saying to the media on the first look release of Dhoomam, “Dhoomam is based on a new concept.” And we will see and witness Fahadh in a new and significant role. We certainly believe that bringing together the biggest actors can create and weave magic.”

In addition, Fahadh Faasil will reprise his popular character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rule, the second instalment of the Pushpa franchise. Meanwhile, rumours circulated that Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was in talks with director Sukumar to play a cop in the much-anticipated sequel. However, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, producer Naveen Yerneni dismissed such reports as “wrong news.”

He went on to say, “Fahadh Faasil is playing the role.” As a result, it is completely false. We will begin filming (for Pushpa 2) at the end of this month. The shoot will begin between the 20th and the 30th. We’ll start shooting in Hyderabad and then move on to the forest and other locations.”

