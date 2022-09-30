Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are engaged.

The couple’s pre-wedding photos seem wonderful.

Richa and Ali announced their postponed wedding on social media two days ago, citing the COVID-19 epidemic.

The bride-to-be uploaded photos of herself with Ali on Friday and labelled them “#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak.” Ali Fazal, posting the same photos, wrote: “Ali Please…” Richa, who debuted in Masaan, donned a pastel pink off-shoulder top and a Rahul Mishra skirt. Ali wore a white kurta and sleeper by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to match Richa’s.

Now, Dia Mirza went on her Instagram story and wished Richa and Ali luck before their big day. Re-sharing the duo’s photo, she wrote: “Mubarak mubarak mubarak.” The couple’s Mumbai reception will be held at The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill in Mumbai.

They started dating after meeting on the set of their 2013 movie Fukrey. Ali asked Richa to marry him in 2019 after they’d been together for seven years. The two people in love were going to get married in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.

Richa and Alia will work together again in Fukrey 3, the third movie in the series. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh will also be in the movie.

