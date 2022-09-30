Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Dia Mirza says ‘Mubarak’ as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share dreamy PICS
Dia Mirza says ‘Mubarak’ as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share dreamy PICS

Dia Mirza says ‘Mubarak’ as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share dreamy PICS

Articles
Advertisement
Dia Mirza says ‘Mubarak’ as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share dreamy PICS

Dia Mirza says ‘Mubarak’ as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share dreamy PICS

Advertisement
  • Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are engaged.
  • The couple’s pre-wedding photos seem wonderful.
  • Richa and Ali announced their postponed wedding on social media two days ago, citing the COVID-19 epidemic.
Advertisement

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are engaged.  Couple’s pre-wedding celebrations would begin September 30 in Delhi and last three days. The couple’s pre-wedding photos seem wonderful. Richa and Ali announced their postponed wedding on social media two days ago, citing the COVID-19 epidemic.

The bride-to-be uploaded photos of herself with Ali on Friday and labelled them “#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak.” Ali Fazal, posting the same photos, wrote: “Ali Please…” Richa, who debuted in Masaan, donned a pastel pink off-shoulder top and a Rahul Mishra skirt. Ali wore a white kurta and sleeper by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to match Richa’s.

Now, Dia Mirza went on her Instagram story and wished Richa and Ali luck before their big day. Re-sharing the duo’s photo, she wrote: “Mubarak mubarak mubarak.” The couple’s Mumbai reception will be held at The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill in Mumbai.

Dia Mirza

They started dating after meeting on the set of their 2013 movie Fukrey. Ali asked Richa to marry him in 2019 after they’d been together for seven years. The two people in love were going to get married in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.

Richa and Alia will work together again in Fukrey 3, the third movie in the series. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh will also be in the movie.

Advertisement

Also Read

Dia Mirza took her stepfather’s surname for Miss India
Dia Mirza took her stepfather’s surname for Miss India

Dia Mirza is an Indian model. She opened up about her past...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle shook Kate Middleton with 'lip-gloss' request
Meghan Markle shook Kate Middleton with 'lip-gloss' request
Bam Marger says he was basically declared dead after 4 seizures
Bam Marger says he was basically declared dead after 4 seizures
Prince Harry given chance to attend King Charles coronation ceremony
Prince Harry given chance to attend King Charles coronation ceremony
Prince Harry, Prince William were against marriage of King Charles and Camilla
Prince Harry, Prince William were against marriage of King Charles and Camilla
Prince Harry opens up about using drug
Prince Harry opens up about using drug
Rabya Kulsoom dance performance with her husband: WATCH
Rabya Kulsoom dance performance with her husband: WATCH
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story