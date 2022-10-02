Advertisement
Did Meghan Markle dislike the royal family?

‘Activist’ Meghan Markle slammed hypocrisy: report

  • Meghan Markle may not have been aware of how royalty was treated.
  • She has admitted that she was unaware of the royal family’s relationship with media.
  • Meghan Markle never learned how the Royal Family interacts with the media.
Allegedly, Meghan Markle never learned how the Royal Family interacts with the media.

Johnathan Sacerdoti, a royal specialist and commentator, made these claims in an interview.

He began by adding, “She claimed in earlier interviews that when she engaged into this, she had no idea how the British tabloids and the Royal Family operated. She may not have been aware of how royalty was treated in the UK and other countries.

In any case, I believe she has admitted in the past that she was unaware of the royal family’s relationship with the media and that, after learning about it, she didn’t like it.

