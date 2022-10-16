Did Noor Zafar Khan get married? know here

‘Feroze Khan can play Mr. Grey from 50 Shades’ when Yashma Gill remarked
‘Feroze Khan can play Mr. Grey from 50 Shades’ when Yashma Gill...
In a recent picture, rising Pakistani star Noor Zafar Khan looks beautiful as a bride, and fans are curious about her love life.
The Bharam actor never said anything about getting married, but actor Azfar Rehman’s comment about Noor’s click started the discussion.
Azfar wrote “Congratulations” in the comment section, but the Lollywood diva, who is known for her stunning beauty, felt bad about posting the picture, so she only replied with an emoji.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Aside from Azfar’s funny remark, fans have always wanted actor to get married. However, she has never said she was in a relationship, and many people still wonder when she will get married.
Noor said in one of the questions that she likes Reeves, who is famous for his roles in movies like John Wick and Matrix.
The actor has a lot of fans on social media. On Instagram alone, he has more than 2.6 million followers.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.