Digangana Suryavanshi says she revisit her early days

Actor Digangana Suryavanshi is pleased that she began her career young and that it has grown in the way that newcomers to the field can only hope. “I am 24 and it has been eight years since my first show on TV. At times, there is a sense of nostalgia and I do revisit my early days but I don’t want to get stuck in the past. It’s just that I’m happy with what I did be it daily soap Ek Veer ki Ardaas- Veera, Bigg Boss-9 or my first film. I really got some good projects and things fell into place.”

Suryavanshi is still optimistic that Bhima Koregoan, her eagerly anticipated project, will be released. “I’ll not deny that personally I did have this in mind that when will the last bit be wrapped and the film be released? How long do we need to wait and what not? But then there are five other people who want it to resume and release much more badly. Be it the director, producers, technicians, all of us want it to reach its audience. The good part is that it’s still happening and it’s not like it’s shelved or something. Delay does bring a sense of insecurity especially when you have creatively invested so much. But I know it’s part and parcel of our job. Such holdups have happened umpteen times in our industry so it’s nothing to cling on to.”

The young woman is currently in Madhya Pradesh filming a Tamil movie and preparing for her TV comeback. “For me, Mahal is a magnum opus of its time. Pon Kumaran, who wrote dialogues for Lingaa is directing the film. So, for me it’s a dream playing a princess and shooting at real historical monuments.