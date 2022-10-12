Director Bilal Lashari finally reveals his marriage plans

Bilal Lashari and his mother discussed his plans for marriage.

His mother is eagerly anticipating the wedding bells.

On a recent episode of Sohail Warraich’s show, the renowned director Bilal Lashari and his mother discussed his plans for marriage.

The mother of the director said she is eagerly anticipating the wedding bells, but her son will be the one to decide when it will take place.

The same topic was posed to Lashari by the host, and in response, he stated that he had not thought about marriage in the last few years because of his work on his new movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt. He continued, saying that since he was now free, he might think about thinking about it.

One of the fresh faces in Pakistan’s entertainment sector, Bilal Lashari has helped to revive the movie business. He is a Pakistani screenwriter, director, cinematographer, and infrequent performer.

Waar (2013), Lashari’s first film as a director, has the record for being the seventh-highest-earning Pakistani movie ever and has won other awards. On October 13, The Legend of Maula Jatt, a remake of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt, will be released in theatres.

