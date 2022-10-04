Advertisement
Disha Patani promises her trainer to eat healthy

Disha Patani promises her trainer to eat healthy

Articles
Disha Patani promises her trainer to eat healthy

Disha Patani promises her trainer to eat healthy

  • Disha Patani is a bold Bollywood actress with a slim figure.
  • Disha’s washboard abs prove she’s fit.
  • Disha has a cheat day or week like the rest of us despite her good diet.
Disha Patani is a bold Bollywood actress with a slim figure. Disha’s washboard abs prove she’s fit. The Baaghi 2 actress posts exercise videos on social media to encourage her followers to keep fit. Disha has a cheat day or week like the rest of us despite her good diet. Indeed. The 30-year-old actress astonished everyone by posting a video of her toned abs to Instagram. There’s a twist.

Disha wore a grey sports bra, black shorts, and a white bomber jacket in the video. White sneakers complemented her gym outfit. The Ek Villain Returns actress had a sloppy hairdo in a mirror video. She captioned the video, “Been on a cheat week, vow to be healthy tomorrow.”

Disha Patani

The Malang actress recently posted a video to Instagram of her dancing with her dance partners in the Manike version of Thank God, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. Disha wrote in the video’s description, “And THAT’s how you do it! When do you plan to do yours?” And fans have left lots of love and heart emojis in the comments section.”

Disha’s last movie was Ek Villain Returns, which was directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor were also in the movie. Aside from this, she will next be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. Malang, which she made with Aditya Roy Kapur, will also get a sequel.

