  Disney debuts 1st plus-size heroine in their latest shot-film 'Reflect'
  • Disney debuted the first plus-size heroine in a short film.
  • Reflect is the story of a teenage ballet dancer who overcomes self-doubt and fear.
  • The film is part of the second series of Short Circuit, a series of experimental short films.
Disney debuted the first plus-size heroine in the short film ‘Reflect’, which is about body dysmorphia.

In the company’s 85-year history of producing films, plus-size characters have only previously appeared as villains or extras, and fans are praising the move.

The movie is the story of a teenage plus-size ballet dancer named Bianca who overcomes self-doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and strength.

The film is part of the second series of Short Circuit, a series of experimental short films directed by Hillary Bradfield.

One viewer wrote that she wished the animated short had been made when she was a child.

She wrote, “16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect!”

Other viewers remarked, “I saw this Disney short called Reflect and it emotionally tore me up. It’s about a little plus size girl doing ballet and the mirrors start to swallow her up because of her body insecurity but she destroys them by dancing anyway.”

