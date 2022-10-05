Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are ecstatic to have arrived in Mumbai on a chole bhature in the tradition of Delhi. The star said that she had been hunting for Mumbai’s greatest chole bhature for Virat but that nothing had ever seemed right in a series of notes posted on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. That lasted up until Wednesday, when they finally found a new restaurant.

On Instagram, she posted: “Today is a big day in our home. Finally after what seemed like a never-ending search (honestly I had given up) for ekdum (literally) Delhi jaise (Delhi-like) Chole Bhature in Mumbai, I am more than happy to announce that this search has ended and I have given my ecstatic joy. Those who know him know his love for chole bhature. The one cheat meal has no guilt over. He watches Delhi chole bhature videos in his free time.”

“And finally after today is feeling like Mumbai has done it. So here is presenting in the next picture the photo of the source of immense joy and satisfaction in our household today. And I have @aupmanyu to thank for posting this story a few days back and doing the hard work for all chola bhature lovers like himself.”

She then uploaded a photo of herself in their living room, her feet propped up on an ottoman. “To the amount of nakchade reactions I’ve got from him on Mumbai chole bhature shops (and believe me he is the most gentle, non-snobbish easy going person otherwise). Today I sit with my feet up with the satisfaction of having run a marathon (the closest I will come to running a marathon anyway). This is it folks, over and out,” she concluded her posts.

Anushka has undoubtedly benefited many Mumbai foodies, and the restaurant can anticipate a rapid increase in business. This previously occurred when a restaurant in England experienced a spike in business after Anushka and Virat dined there and she posted positive comments about the food on Instagram.

