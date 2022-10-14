Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, will soon be released.

The film has presold around 19000 tickets from three prominent multiplex chains.

The Kannada smash Kantara will be released in dubbed form alongside Doctor G.

Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, will soon be released. After numerous delays along the way, the film is ultimately released to the public. This film starring Ayushmann explores yet another forbidden issue, this time the life of a male gynaecologist and the hurdles he faces along the road. This social comedy is similar to several other Ayushmann Khurrana films that dealt with societal concerns in a hilarious manner. This time, however, the situation is extremely different because the picture is being released after the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a major shift in how people consume movies.

In an ideal pre-pandemic environment, a film starring Ayushmann Khurrana that deals with a controversial issue may be expected to debut between 8 and 10 crores net. The majority of the public has switched to digital media since the pandemic, resulting in a considerable decline in the audience’s preference for these films. Doctor G is under additional pressure to deliver, as the picture is restricted to viewers above the age of 18, which diminishes its overall potential.

Doctor G has presold around 19000 tickets from three prominent multiplex chains, which is extremely disappointing given that the film’s target demographic is high-end multiplexes, where a significant portion of the audience chooses to acquire tickets in advance. The average ticket price is also cheap, given that producers are attempting to promote theatre attendance by showing their films at discounted rates. The film will depend only on admissions to evening and nighttime showings, and the percentage of growth on day two will indicate whether the picture will have a long run or not. It remains to be seen whether the film can comfortably outperform the actor’s previous two films, Chandigarh Kare Aashiquii and Anek.

This weekend, the Kannada smash Kantara will be released in dubbed form alongside Doctor G, and presale ticket sales for Kantara are approximately 20 percent of those for Doctor G. The picture is anticipated to receive support from mass circuits, where Kantara may very well be the audience’s first pick.