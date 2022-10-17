Doctor G film collects ₹15 crore on first weekend

Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, collected ₹5.94 crores on its first Sunday.

The film now stands at a total weekend collection of ₹15 crore.

It is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Shefali Shah in a pivotal role.

Sharing the day 3 collection of the film on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#DoctorG clocks a respectable weekend total… Ample growth on Day 2 and 3 gives it a strong chance… Day 4 is the decider, will give an indication of its journey ahead… Fri 3.87 cr, Sat 5.22 cr, Sun 5.94 cr. Total: ₹ 15.03 cr. #India biz.”

Doctor G is a campus comedy-drama whose protagonist Uday Gupta, a budding doctor played by Ayushmann, is a fish out of the water when he ends up as the only male gynecologist in an all-women batch. Senior gynecologist Dr. Nandini Srivastav (Shefali Shah) asks Uday to lose his “male touch” in order to make both himself and his patients feel comfortable.

Talking about the same, Anubhuti tolin an interview about how her industry friends said, “This is a woman director’s film.” She said, “They said it’s evident from the gaze. And when they said this, I went back and realized that this was done a bit differently. Things have been humanized and they have just been relatable. I don’t know if it’s just the female gaze or my natural way of being, of approaching things that have come into the film… I can’t somehow segregate that.”

Doctor G is co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Anubhuti. It was released alongside Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu’s espionage drama, Code Name Tiranga. It failed to perform at all at the box office.