Doctor G gets an A certificate from CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded Ayushmann Khurrana’s next movie Doctor G an A certificate, putting him on track for a career first (CBFC). Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh are also featured in the Anubhuti Kashyap-directed flick.

The story of the movie, which was written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti, is that of an aspirant orthopaedic surgeon who becomes a gynaecologist. Shefali portrays his teacher, and Ayushmann plays the doctor. In the movie, Sheeba Chaddha portrays his mother.

No changes have been made to the movie itself, but two alterations have been made to the trailer’s censor certificate. The phrase “boys play cricket and ladies play badminton in our colony” was substituted for the phrase “humare mohalle me ladke cricket khelte hain aur ladkiyan badminton” in the trailer’s certificate. Another sequence that involved a husband and wife talking to a doctor was cut from the trailer. On October 14, Doctor G will be released in theatres.

In a press release, Anubhuti expressed her joy at being able to display her film without significant alterations, “Amidst all the action, thriller and fantasy led movies that have released recently, Doctor G is a fun comedy-drama that is clutter breaking and will be a refreshing watch for the audience.”

She added, “The trailer has been received so well and that is just a glimpse of the comedy and entertainment that’s in store during the film. I am glad the audience will get to watch the film in its entirety that will stay with them for a long time”

CEO Junglee Pictures, Amrita Pandey, added, “The movie is bold, high on entertainment yet subtly breaks stereotypes as one might expect from a true Ayushmann Khurrana film. Despite not having any explicit content, it is a movie for young adults who are exposed to bold yet sensitive and hilarious content and can of course watch it with their families. We are happy there were no cuts suggested and we are able to present the film as is in the theatres, also being under 2 hours, Doctor G will have a refreshing and engaging appeal”