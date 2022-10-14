Advertisement
  • Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G has had a respectable opening weekend at the box office.
  • According to a ratio, a start of at least Rs 3.25 crore is expected, however it is unclear by how much.
  • Doctor G has a possibility to develop over the weekend with a start in this area because the talk also looks to be rather good.
Despite the lack of a blockbuster song and scant pre-release advertising, Doctor G’s opening is superior to Ayushmann Khurrana’s most recent films, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G has had a respectable opening weekend at the box office, with early estimates placing its earnings between Rs 3.25 and 3.75 crore. The start has come as a welcome surprise considering that the social comedy was expected to gross between Rs 2.25 and 2.75 crore. Despite the lack of a big song and scant pre-release publicity, Doctor G’s opening is superior to Ayushmann Khurrana’s most recent films, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

It should be noted that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek both had considerably stronger marketing campaigns than Doctor G, but the latter had a trailer that checked off every need for a classic Ayushmann Khurrana pre-covid movie. In comparison to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s revenue of Rs. 1.78 crore, the three national chains have brought in about Rs. 2.10 crore. In addition, Doctor G’s opening day at national chains outperformed movies like Attack ($1.33 million), Runway 34 ($1.70 million), and Jayeshbhai Jordaar ($1.71 million) (Rs 1.67 crore).

The final national chain business for Doctor G will be comparable to that of The Kashmir Files (Rs 2.12 crore), while the all-India business will be determined by the non-national belt. According to a ratio, a start of at least Rs 3.25 crore is expected, however it is unclear by how much. Doctor G well might have reached Rs 5 crore on the opening day if the music had been stronger and there had been a little more awareness. More awareness may have come naturally as a result of better music. Prior to the epidemic, Doctor G had a good chance of getting a double-digit opening thanks to Ayushmann’s momentum.

Of course, Doctor G’s opening cannot be rated as excellent, but it has raised some optimism regarding the viability of mid-sized films provided they are properly packaged and presented to the public. A mix of humour and music with a socially important theme and a name that can be sold will be crucial in the future for the resurgence of mid-sized cinema. It’s about maximising this genre’s potential in the future and bringing fans back into the theatres.

Doctor G has a possibility to develop over the weekend with a start in this area because the talk also looks to be rather good. Doctor G will be in an excellent position if it displays a Saturday increase of more than 50% because all that is required after that is a Sunday stabilization of the gain and a Monday fair hold.

