“Doctor Who” new trailer features David Tennant’s return

Doctor Who will return in 2023 for “three special episodes”.

The Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, made one farewell appearance.

November 2023 will see the return of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

‘Doctor’ Who’s most recent series of episodes on BBC One in the UK came to an end, on October 23.

It is now official that the show will return in November 2023 for what they are referring to as “three special episodes.”

The Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, made one farewell appearance in the most recent episode, “The Power of the Doctor,” which concluded with the customary cliffhanger of the Doctor’s regeneration into a new body.

This time, it’s a familiar figure that show fans are sure to remember. Whittaker’s successor, Ncuti Gatwa, was previously named, and his appointment was scheduled for 2024.

At the episode’s end, when Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor was seen regenerating on the edge of a cliff in beautiful sunshine, viewers saw David Tennant rather than Gatwa.

The Scot, who portrayed the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, was originally set to reprise the role for three special episodes in 2019 alongside Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), who served as his companion and aide throughout their time together.

Advertisement

However, the context has since become evident. The character’s bewilderment at having “the same teeth” proved that Tennant was not reprising his role as the Tenth Doctor as the BBC had initially claimed.

Instead, Tennant would be playing the Fourteenth Doctor. Gatwa was additionally referred to as the 15th Doctor.

Russell T. Davies, the show’s creator, stated in a statement:

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Whittaker’s farewell episode put her against the most ferocious Time Lord adversaries: the Daleks, the Cybermen, and the Master (Sacha Dhawan).

With David Bradley reprising his role as William Hartnell, the original Doctor, the episode went all the way back to the start of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

The Tardis’ former pilots from the 1980s and 1990s made brief cameos in the 90-minute programme.

All four former Doctors—Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and Paul McGann—returned to the role in appearances that the BBC had closely guarded and protected.

November 2023 will see the return of Doctor Who. Below is a teaser showing Tennant, Tate, Gatwa, and Neil Patrick Harris as well as the regeneration of the Thirteenth Doctor:

Also Read “Don’t Worry Darling” has made over $82.9 million worldwide Don't Worry Darling had its international premiere. At the 79th Venice International...

Advertisement