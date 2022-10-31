Doctor Who’s fifteenth doctor Ncuti Gatwa introduced to fans

The title character in ‘Doctor Who’ will be replaced by Ncuti Gatwa in 2023.

Disney+ will offer new episodes of the programme to audiences.

Gatwa has offered a series primer that explains the premise of Doctor Who to new fans.

Advertisement

There is a new physician in the Whoniverse, Whovians! The title character in ‘Doctor Who’ will be replaced by Ncuti Gatwa in 2023.

Though it was initially thought that Gatwa would replace English actress Jodie Whittaker as the Fourteenth Doctor, it was eventually made clear that Gatwa would instead play the Fifteenth Doctor, replacing David Tennant, who had unexpectedly been revealed to be the Fourteenth Doctor.

Additionally, it was disclosed that beginning in 2023, Disney+ would offer new episodes of the programme to audiences beyond the UK and Ireland.

Gatwa has offered a series primer that explains the premise of Doctor Who to new fans in advance of the new viewers.

He told his fans, “Hello! I’m Ncuti Gatwa and I am the next Doctor in the next season of Doctor Who, and to celebrate the news that we’ll be landing on the BBC and Disney+, I’m here to answer some questions.”

He later explained that the doctor is an “alien Time Lord with two hearts, who travels through time and space with a human companion by their side in the TARDIS.” This is an alien spacecraft posing as a vintage British police box.

Advertisement

Gatwa answers when asked what makes the Doctor unique with, “The Doctor is full of optimism and hope, with a fierce sense of right and wrong. They are clever and courageous. The Doctor doesn’t carry any weapons, just a sonic screwdriver for fixing things and getting out of tricky situations. They’re full of adventure, running towards danger. But when they are fatally injured, they can regenerate.”

The focus of the video then changes to more in-depth inquiries about Gatwa and his impending role. “I am so excited, but obviously it’s daunting,” says Gatwa. “It’s an iconic role and show, and I’m following in some very big footsteps, but I cannot wait to put my stamp on the character. With every new Doctor comes a new beginning for the show.”

Gatwa finally explains where he would love to take the TARDIS in the little video’s ending. “I would take my TARDIS to Africa. I would take my TARDIS to Nigeria, and I would love for the Doctor to meet the Orisha, which were a set of gods in Nigerian mythology. And I think that he would have a lovely old time there.”

A British science-fiction television series called Doctor Who debuted on the BBC in 1963. The Doctor, an extraterrestrial who assumes the shape of a human, is a Time Lord and the main character of the television show.

In the TARDIS, the Doctor travels with a variety of human companions to battle evil, save civilizations, and assist those in need. Since William Hartnell first played the Doctor in 1963, fourteen actors have played him.

As the Doctor frequently regenerates whenever he is seriously damaged, the plot explicitly accounts for the role’s frequent rotation.

Advertisement

The portrayals of each actor are different, but they all incorporate aspects of the Doctor’s earlier phases to create a single lifetime with a single story.

It’s interesting that the plot’s emphasis on time travel allows the Doctor to occasionally encounter and communicate with characters’ past selves.

Following Whittaker’s unexpected regeneration into him during the final episode that aired last weekend, David Tennant will play the Doctor’s next incarnation.

Before Gatwa takes over in 2023, Tennant will feature in the 60th anniversary specials of the show.

In 2023, Doctor Who will make a comeback and be available on BBC one in the UK and Disney+ all over the world.

Seasons 1 through 12 are currently shown on BBC America and are also streamable on HBO Max. Gatwa’s introduction to Doctor Who is below.

Advertisement

New to the Whoniverse? Ncuti Gatwa, the next Doctor, answers a few questions about #DoctorWho. 💫 Coming to #DisneyPlus in 2023. pic.twitter.com/MhuFcepcRo — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 30, 2022

Also Read Matt Smith reveals ‘Doctor Who’ put more pressure on him Matt Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO's House of the...

Advertisement