Dolly Parton not planning to tour again

  • She wants to spend more time with her husband, Carl Dean.
  • The 76-year-old singer will be inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5.
Dolly Parton the 76-year-old county music legend’s career has spanned almost six decades. Now, she’s revealing her future tour plans—or lack thereof.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” the “Jolene” singer told Pollstar Magazine on Oct. 27. “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy.”

She has Carl Dean, her husband of 56 years, to thank for her desire to spend more time at home.

“I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband,” she said. “We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me.”

She added, “I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans”

Before Dolly retreats to her Tennessee mountain home, she’ll be in Los Angeles to be inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5.

