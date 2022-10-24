“Don’t Worry Darling” has made over $82.9 million worldwide

Don’t Worry Darling had its international premiere.

At the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The film made an estimated $1.5 million more overseas.

Don’t Worry Darling has been playing in theatres around the world for the past month, but it still managed to earn an estimated $1.5 million from 66 foreign markets this past weekend, bringing its total international earnings to $38.6 million, which has contributed to its $82.9 million global box office haul.

The biggest news of the weekend may have been Black Adam’s success at the box office, but Don’t Worry Darling just made an estimated $1.5 million more overseas this weekend, bringing its total worldwide earnings to $82.9 million.

Don’t Worry Darling had its international premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival this past September and has since been released in a number of markets, with roughly half of its global revenue coming from abroad.

The United Kingdom ($11.2 million), Australia ($6.1 million), Mexico ($2.5 million), Germany ($2.6 million), France ($2.4 million), Italy ($2 million), Holland ($1.6 million), and Spain ($1.4 million) are a few of the film’s highest-grossing foreign territories.

Don’t Worry Darling will launch on November 11 in its final region, Japan, which it has yet to do so in.

The movie has already made it to Asia; it debuted on September 22 and October 7 in Hong Kong and Vietnam, respectively, earning $53,469 and $30,177 so far.

Don’t Worry Darling’s box office performance demonstrates that movies may endure in spite of less than ideal conditions.

Negative reviews and ongoing debates are a few of those factors, which may have served to increase interest in the movie.

Don’t Worry, Darling now has a 38% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, however viewers were much more forgiving with a 74% rating.

With Booksmart, Olivia Wilde made a strong start as a filmmaker in 2019.

The movie brought in close to $25 million on an estimated $6 million budget.

Because of the success of the movie, Wilde chose to collaborate once again on Don’t Worry, Darling with Katie Silberman, one of the Booksmart writers.

In his second film as a director, Wilde follows a housewife named Alice (Florence Pugh), who starts to wonder if her town and her husband Jack (Harry Styles) are more complicated than they seem.

A huge range of A-name actors, including Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Lane, Nick Kroll, and Wilde herself, also appear in the movie.

The movie “Don’t Worry, Darling” is still on display. Check out the movie’s trailer below:

