On one of Andy Cohen’s white reunion couches, Dorit Kemsley left a massive spray tan stain

it was discovered when she rose to toast her co-stars on Wednesday night.

Though the dark mark just behind them was massive and glaringly apparent, no one said a word about it.

After informing a tearful Kyle Richards that she did “not have to” participate, the Bravo boss held out his short-glassed Belvedere soda with three lemons, carcass out, and said, “To Beverly Hills, ladies. Thanks for a great season.”

“Thanks for the PTSD,” Erika Jayne half-jokingly replied.

While Kemsley, 46, was seated next to her for the long day of filming, Crystal Kung Minkoff appeared to notice the location and may have even attempted to shield her co-star from a possibly uncomfortable circumstance. After numerous angry arguments, the women were seen awkwardly saying farewell when 39-year-old Minkoff was spotted calmly adjusting the ornamental pillows on the stained cushion off to the side. While Kemsley was unknowingly spreading stains throughout the evening, Kathy Hilton was occupied with persuading her co-stars of her impeccable reputation.