Drake and The Weeknd won't attend the 2023 Grammy Awards

  • Drake and The Weeknd have declined to submit their music for 2023 Grammys.
  • This is the second year in a row that rappers have snubned the ceremony.
  • Drake removed his two nominations from 2022 Grammys.
Drake and The Weeknd are avoiding the Grammys, once more.

According to the most recent sources, the Canadian rapper and vocalist have decided not to submit their songs for the Grammys in 2023.

According to Vibe, the most recent snub will be the second consecutive year that both have opted out.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards voting had begun, and Pitchfork reported that their music was missing.

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM and Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind solo albums as well as Canadian stars’ singles like Sticky and Sacrifice, which are nominated for 2023 awards, were not included in the voting.

The Weeknd made the decision to boycott the Grammys in 2021 after his hugely successful and critically acclaimed hit album After Hours, which included the number-one single Blinding Lights, was passed over.

Drake deleted his two nominations from the 2022 Grammy list that same year after discovering that most of the nominees for his chart-topping 2021 album Certified Lover Boy were absent.

Also Read

 Josh Peck, star of “Drake & Josh,” welcomed a second child with Paige O’Brien
 Josh Peck, star of “Drake & Josh,” welcomed a second child with Paige O’Brien

The second child of American actor Josh Peck of "Drake & Josh"...

