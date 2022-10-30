Drew Barrymore thought it was real, when filming E.T

Drew Barrymore interacted with her co-stars from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”.

Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert McNaughton played the characters.

The Drew Barrymore Show is celebrating the 40th anniversary.

The Drew Barrymore Show recently shared a clip from an upcoming episode on its official Twitter account, revealing that Barrymore interacted in a unique way with her inanimate co-star.

Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, and Robert McNaughton, who played Barrymore’s co-stars in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, appear with the host and the actress in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s cherished movie.

In the video, Barrymore exclaims, “Now I believed E.T. was real!” as her three co-stars concur. Barrymore continues by claiming that she genuinely adored the E.T. animatronic when she was a child and that she later inquired of her human co-stars about what would occur when she took the puppet to lunch with her.

The first thing I remember is that we were on stage, and it was quite cold on the stage. You asked the wardrobe lady if you could have a scarf for E.T.’s neck because he was going to get cold, so you wrapped the scarf around his neck. Thomas, who played Elliott in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, told a rather humorous story.

Elliott and Gertie’s mother Mary, played by Dee Wallace, shared a similar incident, adding,”We found you over there just talking away to E.T. and so we let Steven know. So Steven, from that time on, appointed two guys to keep E.T. alive so whenever you came over to talk to him, he could react to you.”

In the midst of these revelations, Barrymore sports a sentimental expression as she remembers her early days in the spotlight before smirking.

The reunited ensemble also discusses the possibility of a sequel, concluding that none of them would be interested in it given that Melissa Mathison, the original movie’s author, passed away in 2015.

The special 40th anniversary edition of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will be released in conjunction with the forthcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

On October 18, the movie’s 40th anniversary version was made available on Blu-ray, Digital, and 4k Ultra HD. The movie’s 40th anniversary DVD includes never-before-seen supplementary materials, such as the “40 Years of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” retrospective look at the production, “The E.T. Journals,” an exclusive interview with Spielberg, original trailers, and more.

To coincide with the movie’s 40th anniversary, it was rereleased this past summer in theatres and IMAX. The original June 1982 release of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics; it has since gone on to gross about $795 million against a modest $10.5 million budget.

