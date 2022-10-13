Advertisement
Drishyam 2 new entry Akshaye Khanna's character poster revealed

Drishyam 2 new entry Akshaye Khanna’s character poster revealed

  • Ajay Devgn on Thursday took to his Instagram Stories and shared the first look poster of Akshaye Khanna from the sequel of Drishyam.
  • Akshaye will star in Drishyam 2 though he was not there in the first part.
  • In the follow-up, the majority of the original cast, including Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, will return.
Ahead of the release of Drishyam 2, actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday took to his Instagram Stories and shared the first look poster of Akshaye Khanna from the sequel of Drishyam. Akshaye will star in Drishyam 2 though he was not there in the first part.

Indian film critic, Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter handle and captioned, “DRISHYAM 2′: AKSHAYE KHANNA FIRST LOOK… Team #Drishyam2 launches #FirstLook of #AkshayeKhanna from the film… Stars #AjayDevgn and #Tabu… Directed by #AbhishekPathak… In *cinemas* 18 Nov 2022.” Reacting to the first look of Akshaye Khanna, one person wrote, “Looking for watching Akshaye Khanna’s solid performance.” Another fan commented, “Akshaye Khanna and Tabu together so much fun.” Other fan wrote, “Akshaye Khanna is a damn good actor, unfortunately the quality of Bollywood is so low, he hardly has any role to play.” Many fans expressed their excitement to see Akshaye on-screen soon.

 

Drishyam, directed by the late National Award-winning filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, was the Hindi version of the popular Malayalam film of the same name. Commercially, it was successful. In the follow-up, the majority of the original cast, including Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, will return.

Ajay played Vijay Salgaonkar, who after his daughter inadvertently murders a boy who tries to blackmail her, guards his family at all costs. Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta are among the cast members of Drishyam 2, which will be released in theatres on November 18. Abhishek Pathak is the director of the movie. A number of persons, including Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, produced the movie.

A crime thriller’s recall teaser was just released. It summarised the events of the first movie and revealed what the audience can expect from part two. Fans particularly praised it for Ajay’s performance.

 

