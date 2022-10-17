Drishyam 2 trailer: Tabu and Akshaye Khanna hunt Ajay Devgn 7 years later as case reopens

The Drishyam trailer was unveiled on Monday in Goa.

The Drishyam trailer was unveiled on Monday in Goa. Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and Ajay Devgn were all in attendance. Drishyam is a follow-up to the popular thriller from 2017 by Nishikant Kamat. It was also a remake of Mohanlal’s successful Malayalam film of the same name.

The trailer begins with Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, complaining that his family is still being pursued for Sam’s abduction seven years later. It appears that the matter is still pending. The investigating officer, Akshaye Khanna, is on the lookout for Vijay’s deception. The same obstacle, though, is evidence. The mother of Sam and a former IG, Tabu, enters the scene and vows to never again overlook this “4th-fail anpadh.”

The movie, directed by Abhishek Pathak, will be released in theatres on November 18, 2022, and it also stars Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran.

The Hindi version, which had Ajay in the lead role, was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal. Director Nishikant Kamat, who received a National Award for his work, passed away in 2020 at the age of 50.

In the popular 2015 movie “Drishyam,” Ajay played Vijay, who deceived everyone into thinking that his family had taken a vacation. This was a clever ruse to prevent his family from being charged with murder. In the follow-up, Ajay is all prepared to continue playing one of his most intriguing roles on screen. The path that the story reveals makes the listener wonder if there is a chance for him to escape this time.

Watch Trailer:

