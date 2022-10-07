Dua Lipa reponds to Trevor Noah relationship rumors

Dua Lipa is currently single.

The singer opened up about her love life.

Lipa has been linked to Minka Kelly.

The Don’t Start Now singer, 27, opened up about her love life on the most recent episode of the podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service. She was speaking with Charli XCX, another musician.

For me, this is the first year since a very long time that I haven’t been in a relationship, Lipa remarked. “It’s been so wonderful to just be by myself, to think just of myself, to be quite selfish.”

The singer continued, “But when you meet someone that really softens you and calms you I think it’s a Leo thing it that makes a big difference,” noting how she has “never really had the time” to focus on herself in recent years.

After being seen enjoying dinner with Trevor Noah, in New York City last month, Lipa made a statement about her love life.

However, as rumors of a potential romance swept social media, a source told that Lipa and Noah, 38, were “just friends.”

Minka Kelly, the Euphoria actress, had previously been linked to Noah, but a source told that in May Kelly, 42, was “single.”

The singer of Levitating and her ex, Anwar Hadid, made the decision to part ways in December, according to sources.

