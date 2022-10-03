Dua Lipa thinks her relationship with Trevor Noah has “potential”

Dua Lipa reportedly sees potential in her buddy romance with Trevor Noah.

An insider told that the singer is “enjoying” her time with him.

The two were spotted together in New York City earlier this month.

Dua Lipa thinks her friendship with Trevor Noah has potential, according to the sources.

According to a source who spoke with Hollywood Life, the singer is “enjoying” her time with the host of The Daily Show and thinks he is “really lovely.”

When the two were seen enjoying dinner in New York City, fans started speculating online that they were dating.

Later, a picture published by Daily Mail appeared to show Noah giving the pop diva what appeared to be a kiss on the cheek, which fanned the relationship rumours even more.

A source close to Lipa told the outlet, “Things are very new for Dua and Trevor but she’s enjoying spending time with him,”

The insider added, “Dua has told friends that she had an amazing time hanging out with him and she thinks Trevor is very sweet.

“She definitely sees potential and thinks they have great chemistry with each other.”

The insider went on to say that the pair “are not in a committed relationship and things are not serious between them at this point,” according to the Cold Heart hitmaker and Noah.

“She appreciates how open and honest he’s been with her just about things going on in his life, and what he’s looking for in a relationship.

The insider shared, "They haven't made specific plans to hang out again yet but Dua would absolutely be open to that. She hopes to spend more time together and is open to seeing where things go."

