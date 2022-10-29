Dua Lipa wears a stylish black ensemble while exploring Naoshima

Dua Lipa visited Japan earlier this week.

She wore an all-black ensemble with a plunging blazer and platform loafers.

Hours earlier, she paired the outfit with a vibrant motorbike suit.

Dua Lipa’s most recent appearance will wow you. —

The pop artist hasn’t missed a style beat since arriving in Japan earlier this week. As an example? On October 27, Dua looked stylish as she walked around Naoshima wearing nothing but all-black clothing.

The “Potion” singer showcased her plunging single-breasted blazer in a recent Instagram photo, opting to match it with a sharp neck collar rather than a top. The accessory, which also included a skinny tie, added a risqué edge to the suit. Platform loafers and a floor-length skirt completed Dua’s ensemble.

The all-black look of the celebrity clearly screamed eerie chic. And would it be fair to say that her outfit had a Morticia and Wednesday Addams vibe to it? After all, Dua drew on a thick, black wing that was as sharp as a knife in addition to keeping her long, black hair parted in the middle like the matriarch.

The “One Kiss” singer set hearts racing just hours earlier donning an all-black ensemble with a vibrant motorbike suit that had serious Fast and Furious overtones.

“Tokyo Drift,” she captioned the Oct. 27 snap, to which musician Gianni Lee replied, “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

