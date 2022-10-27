Advertisement
date 2022-10-27
Dua Malik shows unwavering support for brother Feroze Khan

Articles
  • Feroze Khan and ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan’s divorce case spread on social media like wildfire.
  • Dua Malik offered her brother support following charges of domestic violence made by Aliza.
  • A court has decided that Feroze can see his children twice a month as long as he gives the court his ID card and passport.
The Maliks are omnipresent in the media, and each sibling has carved out a profitable niche in the industry. Humaima set the standard for her siblings with her instantaneous rise to fame as a result of a blockbuster film and a string of outstanding performances in dramas.

Feroze Khan, who is currently one of the most followed male celebrities in Pakistani dramas, has since succeeded him. Dua Malik, their sister, has also established herself in the public eye, which she has utilised for good.

Recently, Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan’s divorce case spread on social media like wildfire. Dua Malik offered her brother support following charges of violence made by his ex-wife Aliza.

Although, Feroze Khan has released a statement denying all the allegations of domestic abuse made against him by Aliza Sultan. Also, Aliza Sultan submitted evidence to the court regarding her domestic violence case against Feroze Khan, including a copy of the complaint and her medical-legal certificate.

Earlier, In a petition filed by her former spouse Feroze Khan, Aliza Sultan’s legal representatives have submitted proof of abuse in the form of medico-legal and emergency room reports before Karachi’s District East family court.

On the other hand, The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor wants to take care of children. For now, the court has let him see his children twice a month as long as he gives the court his ID card and passport.

The court has made a decision about Feroze seeing his children, and the next hearing will be on November 1, 2022, to talk about custody and money for the children.

