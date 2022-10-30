The duchess said “she had an inside view” of the royal family,

Ferguson had gotten in touch with The Crown’s executive produce.

Season five of The Crown will be on Netflix on November 9, 2022.

Advertisement

The Duchess of York said it was not true that she had “made repeated contact” with the people who make the hit royal show The Crown on Netflix before the new season came out.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for Sarah Ferguson denied that the ex-wife of Prince Andrew had offered to give the producers of the hit Netflix show “advice and background information” about her character in the show.

The claims were first made by the media. which said that Ferguson, who is 63 years old, had gotten in touch with The Crown’s executive producer Andy Harries “via email and on the phone” several times.

The duchess said “she had an inside view” of the royal family, according to a source who did not want to be named. “Which would make her invaluable to the show as a consultant.”

The people who work for Ferguson have made it clear that she said: “did not discuss The Crown or any idea of helping with the series in any way.”

“Such a suggestion was made separately at one point by a mutual friend, but was not pursued by either side,” they added.

Advertisement

Also Read Archie & Lilibet will “hate” Prince Harry for taking their Royal Family Prince Harry has been told that there is no such thing as...

The other thing the spokesperson said was that Ferguson and Harries talked about turning her romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, into a TV series.

Season five of The Crown will be on Netflix on November 9, 2022.