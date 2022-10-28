Dulquer Salmaan reveals the best quality of his wife Amaal

Dulquer Salmaan is having the best time of his acting career so far, with back-to-back blockbusters and some amazing performances.

Dulquer Salmaan is having the best time of his acting career so far, with back-to-back blockbusters and some amazing performances. But the pan-Indian star makes sure he doesn’t get stuck in a comfort zone. Dulquer Salmaan is always figuring out who he is by playing characters that push his limits. The talented actor is also making a name for himself as a producer in the Malayalam film industry. Under his home banner, Wayfarer films, he has helped fund many promising and experimental films.

Dulquer Salmaan talks about his wife Amaal’s best trait.

In the meantime, he recently talked to Masala.com. Dulquer Salmaan talked about his wife Amaal Salmaan and told what his favourite thing about her is. “My wife doesn’t hide the truth. Amaal is the best critic because she always says what’s true about things. “I can always count on her honesty,” the proud husband said. Dulquer Salmaan also said that their 5-year-old daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan has inherited this trait from her mother and is very clear about what she likes and doesn’t like.

Dulquer Salmaan’s women.

In the conversation, Dulquer Salmaan discussed how women affected him. “I’ve always known powerful women. My mom and sister raised me because my dad was usually busy acting. Marrying Amaal expanded our family. I have a child. Our 90-year-old grandmother lived with us throughout lockdown. I see them all juggling several home and outside tasks. Thus, this family values women “Sita Ramam actor remarked.

Salmaan’s career



Dulquer Salmaan returns to Malayalam cinema with King Of Kotha. Abhilash Joshiy,...

Sita Ramam and Chup: Revenge of the Artist’s box office success has the pan-Indian star feeling good. Dulquer Salmaan is filming his action film King Of Kotha. Abhilash Joshiy, a first-time director, directed the film in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. He will debut on Netflix in Guns & Gulaabs.