  Dulquer Salmaan switches into producer mode as he wraps up his scenes early
Dulquer Salmaan switches into producer mode as he wraps up his scenes early

Dulquer Salmaan switches into producer mode as he wraps up his scenes early

Articles
Dulquer Salmaan switches into producer mode as he wraps up his scenes early

Dulquer Salmaan switches into producer mode as he wraps up his scenes early

  • Dulquer Salmaan returns to Malayalam cinema with King Of Kotha.
  • Abhilash Joshiy, son of famous director Joshiy, directs this gritty action thriller.
  • Dulquer Salmaan plays the major role and produces and finances the film via Wayfarer Films.
Dulquer Salmaan returns to Malayalam cinema with King Of Kotha. Abhilash Joshiy, son of famous director Joshiy, directs this gritty action thriller. Dulquer Salmaan plays the major role and produces and finances the film via Wayfarer Films. Rayapuram is shooting King Of Kotha. The pan-Indian actor plays a new character.

The lovely actor uploaded candid images from the set of King of Kotha with an amusing comment. When Dulquer Salmaan concluded his parts early on King Of Kotha, he became a producer/mischief maker. In the photos, Dulquer is seen glancing at the sets and the monitor after packing up. In photos, the Kurup actor wears a black oversized t-shirt, joggers, and a hat.

Check out this Instagram post by Dulquer Salmaan:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

After much planning, Abhilash Joshiy’s 2021 movie only began shooting a few weeks ago. This production will include Dulquer Salmaan, noted for “boy next door” roles. This would be Zee Studios’ debut Malayalam film. King Of Kotha will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

In the much-anticipated movie, Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi play the male and female leads, respectively. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known actress, is likely to make a special appearance in the film. This would be her first role in a Malayalam movie. Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, and other well-known actors will fill out the rest of the cast. Nimish Ravi is in charge of taking pictures.

Dulquer Salmaan looks dashing in the poster of KOK
Dulquer Salmaan looks dashing in the poster of KOK

Dulquer Salmaan has returned to the Malayalam cinema business with King Of...

