‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is diceling toys

The Dicelings were unveiled last night on a Hasbro Pulse live stream.

The figures transform from an enormous die to a well-known D&D monster and back.

Black Dragon, Themberchaud the Red Dragon, the White Owlbear, and the Beholder.

In order to coincide with Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hasbro is taking a chance on a brand-new product line.

The recently released Dicelings figures transform from an enormous twenty-sided die to a well-known D&D monster and back.

The Dicelings, which were unveiled last night on a Hasbro Pulse live stream, have a suggested retail price of $13.99.

Rakor the Black Dragon, Themberchaud the Red Dragon, the White Owlbear, and the Beholder are the four converting creatures that Hasbro has introduced.

The transformation of the Owlbear and the dragons takes eight steps, whereas the transformation of the Beholder only takes six steps.

The flying, multi-eyed Beholder is only mentioned as being “influenced by Dungeons & Dragons,” so fans may need to revisit Big Trouble in Little China to see a cinematic Beholder.

The two dragons and the Owlbear will be featured in Honor Among Thieves. Hasbro does not advise using them as dice for your upcoming Dungeons & Dragons game, probably because of their size and the addition of hinges and joints.

The next time you roll a critical failure, you probably don’t want to toss them at the wall in annoyance.

Since acquiring Wizards of the Coast, the game’s parent business, in 1999, Hasbro has been the owner of Dungeons & Dragons.

There will soon be a new Dungeons & Dragons movie, and the popular fantasy role-playing game is already appearing in a variety of pop culture mediums, such as podcasts and Stranger Things.

As a result, merchandise efforts have increased. They debuted a fan-favorite Gelatinous Cube monster figure and a line of six-inch figures based on Honor Among Thieves at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

A line of figures based on the cherished Dungeons & Dragons animated series, which aired for 27 episodes from 1983 to 1985, was also just recently unveiled.

The second Dungeons & Dragons film to hit theatres and the first since the critically and financially disappointing Dungeons & Dragons from 2000 is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount.

The movie, which will be released on March 3, 2023, is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Additionally, Rawson Marshall Thurber of Red Notice is developing a Dungeons & Dragons television series.

The Dicelings are expected to ship in March 2023, just in time for the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves; they may be pre-ordered right now on HasbroPulse.com.

Watch the official trailer below:

