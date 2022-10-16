Dwayne Johnson aims to win an Academy Award

Dwayne Johnson reveals two cents on how to succeed in 2023

Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 October 2022.

50-year-old actor shot to stardom in the 90s as a professional wrestler.

The Rock has even considered what he could say in his acceptance speech.

Dwayne Johnson, a former wrestler who is now an actor, said he wants to receive an Oscar in the future.

The 50-year-old actor – who shot to stardom in the 90s as a professional wrestler said: “I would love to win an Oscar one day. I’d love to stand on an Oscar stage one day.”

One of Hollywood’s most well-liked actors has even considered what he could say in his acceptance speech after receiving the honour.

The Rock told ET Canada: “I think about what that Oscar speech would look like, who I would thank, how I would speak, right?

“Would I have something prepared? A lot of people who I know who have won Oscars like, you know, [have said] ‘I tried to prepare something and then it just went out the window.'”

