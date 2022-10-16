Advertisement
Dwayne Johnson aims to win an Academy Award

Dwayne Johnson aims to win an Academy Award

Dwayne Johnson aims to win an Academy Award

Dwayne Johnson reveals two cents on how to succeed in 2023

  • Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 October 2022.
  • 50-year-old actor shot to stardom in the 90s as a professional wrestler.
  • The Rock has even considered what he could say in his acceptance speech.
Dwayne Johnson, a former wrestler who is now an actor, said he wants to receive an Oscar in the future.

The 50-year-old actor – who shot to stardom in the 90s as a professional wrestler said: “I would love to win an Oscar one day. I’d love to stand on an Oscar stage one day.”

One of Hollywood’s most well-liked actors has even considered what he could say in his acceptance speech after receiving the honour.

The Rock told ET Canada: “I think about what that Oscar speech would look like, who I would thank, how I would speak, right?

“Would I have something prepared? A lot of people who I know who have won Oscars like, you know, [have said] ‘I tried to prepare something and then it just went out the window.'”

Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 October 2022.

