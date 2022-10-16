Dwayne Johnson ‘can’t wait’ for Varun Dhawan to see Black Adam

Varun Dhawan and Dwayne Johnson enjoyed joking around over the latter’s upcoming movie, Black Adam.

Varun Dhawan and Dwayne Johnson enjoyed joking around over the latter’s upcoming movie, Black Adam. Varun praised Dwayne Johnson’s movie on Twitter, writing that he will finally “get to see my hero back on the big screen.” Varun was thanked by Dwayne Johnson and asked to let him know what he thought of the movie.

Warner Bros. India, on Saturday, posted a clip on Twitter and wrote, “Only 5 MORE DAYS TO GO until the power and fury of #BlackAdam unravel at the cinemas. Watch Black Adam in cinemas in India from OCTOBER 20 onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Also in IMAX.” It also tagged Dwayne.

Reacting to it, Dwayne tweeted, “Thank you INDIA. Appreciate all the #BlackAdam love (and over the years as well). Book your tickets now – this is a true theatrical experience. Great to connect with all the press from your country last week! Love U back and enjoy the movie!!” He also added the hashtags–Man In Black, JSA and Black Adam.

Quote tweeting him, Varun wrote, “Let’s goo (fire and wolf face emojis) finally gonna get to see my hero back on big screen @TheRock #BlackAdam.” Dwayne replied, “Thank you my brotha! Can’t wait for you to see the film. 15 long years of fighting to get this made. Well worth the wait. Let me know what you think and keep kickin a**.”

On October 20, one day ahead of its worldwide premiere, Dwayne Johnson’s eagerly anticipated Black Adam will make its Indian theater debut. Zachary Levi stars in the Shazam spinoff from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. As a villain corrupted by power, the character originally featured in DC Comics in the 1940s. In the early 2000s, he became into an anti-hero.

The film, which was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also stars Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the screenplay for the film. Varun last appeared in the movie office success JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie, which stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil in key parts, came out in June of this year.

Varun will appear in the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy Bhediya. Abhishek Banerjee and Kriti Sanon are also featured in the movie. On November 25, it is expected to open in theaters. The majority of the film was shot in Arunachal Pradesh. In addition to Bhediya, Varun will co-star with Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming social drama Bawaal.