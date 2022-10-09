Dwayne Johnson favoured by 50 percent of voters for presidency

Dwayne Johnson was favoured by nearly 50 percent of voters.

To run for the future presidentship, as per a poll by PEOPLE.

According to a PEOPLE poll, nearly 50% of Americans wanted Dwayne Johnson, or The Rock, to run for the presidency in the near future.

Advertisement

The actor previously in 2021 was named PEOPLE’s No. 1 Reason to Love America, and he told PEOPLE that it was a “humbling honour” to be seen of as someone people wanted in the White House.

Then, he told PEOPLE, “I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my ass off knowing tenacity opens doors,” he told PEOPLE then. “In a lot of ways, I’m indebted to our great country for it.”

The WWE star recently disclaimed any intention of seeking the presidency, telling CBS Sunday Morning that it was “off the table.”

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this “Sunday Morning.” pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

Advertisement

“I will say this because it requires the B-side to this,” Johnson said. “I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.”

He said, that being a father to his three kids Simone Johnson, 21, Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4 is the most important thing to him, and will always be “No. 1.”

“Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives. Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years for my first daughter’s growing up, [at] this critical age at this critical time in her life. And that’s what the presidency will do. So my No. 1 priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the No. 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

Advertisement

Also Read Dwyane Johnson reveals that he will not be running for president Dwyane Johnson said he will not be running for president because he...