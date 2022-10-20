Advertisement
Dwayne Johnson says BTS can beat Black Adam

  • Dwayne Johnson played a game called Who Would Win.
  • BTS vs Black Adam on Culture N Star.
  • Dwayne’s Black Adam made its debut in India on Thursday.
Dwayne Johnson, an actor, has lauded BTS and described them as “amazing” and “bada**.” Dwayne also stated that the group has a chance to “defeat Black Adam” in a recent interview conducted for the film’s promotion. Dwayne also discussed the ARMY, a group of BTS fans.

The eagerly anticipated Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam debuted in Indian theatres on Thursday, one day before it was released internationally. The film, which was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also stars Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the screenplay for the film.

Who Would Win: BTS vs. Black Adam was a game that Dwayne played on Culture N Star “30 million albums sold, which is absolutely incredible and they have an ARMY. That’s how bada** they are, they’ve got a shot to beat Black Adam.”  Fans of the video shared it widely on social media. “There’s no escape from BTS, you can literally see them everywhere,” someone wrote.

