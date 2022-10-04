Dwayne Johnson stunned in black waistcoat at ‘Black Adam’ event

“The Rock” attended the Black Adam fan event in Mexico City on Monday.

Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” shocked everyone by flashing his toned abs at the Black Adam fan event at the Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City on Monday.

The 50-year-old actor showed off his well-toned figure while going shirtless underneath a black waistcoat and a pair of matching pants, giving the impression that he was in excellent physical condition.

The Jungle Cruise actor walked the black carpet and posed for pictures while holding a fan’s baby while accessorizing his ensemble with a stunning gold necklace and silver watch.

For a Q&A, the Fast & Furious actor was joined by his co-stars Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, and Noah Centineo.

Just a few days prior, on Thursday, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. unveiled the official poster for the Black Adam Dolby Cinema event.

The cast is shown on the Black Adam poster, which also features the slogan “Power Born From Rage” above the title and Dwayne above Aldis as Hawkman.

Dwayne Johnson and his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra collaborate on the next movie. The movie will be released on October 21 by Warner Bros.

