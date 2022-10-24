Ed Brow & Elizabeth Liz Woods walking away from each other

Liz was seen going to get her $13,000 engagement ring from a stranger’s bush.

Their post-engagement party fight resulted in a vocal admission.

It appears that Elizabeth Liz Woods and Ed Big Ed Brown are turning away from one another.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, airing on Sunday? Their post-engagement party fight resulted in a vocal admission that they’d be happier apart.

Liz, 29, was questioned by Ed, 57, about her sexual orientation, and the two then discussed their least-liked aspects of one another.

It was Liz’s way of life and her pals for Ed. He explained to her, “I’ve had a problem with the individuals in your life ever since day one. “I don’t want a girlfriend who likes to go out on a girl’s night out, much less a fiancée or a wife. That desires to be in a pub.

Stop portraying myself as this tiny party animal, Liz retorted, “We all know who the party animal is.”

Ed complained about Liz’s drinking, saying she consumes alcohol till she “can’t stand up.” She retorted that Ed consumes alcohol “every single night.”

The argument became louder as Liz accused Ed of wanting to sleep with Alex instead of her and that his jealousy and insecurity were hurting their relationship. I’m not insecure if I’m with the proper woman, Ed admitted. “You’re clearly not the proper woman,” she said.

In the same episode, Liz was seen going to get her $13,000 engagement ring from a stranger’s bush. Liz made it clear that she didn’t want the ring, even though this could be seen as a reconciliation; she simply didn’t want Ed to lose the money.

Please go back and return it, she urged. “I’m politely asking you to go.

I’m glad to be leaving, Ed replied as he turned to go. Liz, enjoy your life.

