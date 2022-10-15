Ed Sheeran feels like he’s in ‘trenches’ fathering two girls

Ed Sheeran feels like he is “in the trenches” when he is taking care of his two daughters.

Ed said in November having Lyra Antarctica was a “blessing” and “miracle”.

The singer, who is 31, has two daughters with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, who is 30. Lyra Antarctica is 2 years old and Jupiter is 5 months old. The singer also said he has taken his kids on tour.

Advertisement

He talked to ‘Good Morning America’ on Friday, February 22, about how he is adjusting to being a parent. We’re in the thick of it. They’ve been with me on tour. My second daughter was born while we were on tour, but my first daughter comes to the shows and is very aware.

“I think she assumes everyone else’s dad sings as well, though.

“It’s every cliché that people say about parenting. You love both kids exactly the same but also completely differently. I’m really enjoying being a father of two.”

Ed said in November having Lyra Antarctica was a “blessing” and “miracle” after he and Cherry struggled to conceive “for a while”.

They had their eldest daughter last August after a natural conception while they were on holiday in Antarctica, which inspired the girl’s name.

The singer told fans in May he and his wife had a second daughter, saying he was “over the moon” to again be a dad.

Advertisement

He announced the news by sharing an image of a white pair of baby booties on Instagram, saying: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

Ed has also said he wants to add more kids to his brood, telling the ‘Open House’ podcast in June: “I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this.

“I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we’re so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I’m so happy, basically.”

Also Read Ed Sheeran gives a “crazy gift” to Sam Smith Sam Smith will receive some incredible gifts from Ed Sheeran. Sam Smith,...