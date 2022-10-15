Ed Sheeran discusses importance of Queen’s Jubilee on his music

Ed Sheeran talked about how Eric Clapton’s performance at the 2002 royal event inspired him again.

He said: “I want to have a guitar and I want to sing on stage”.

Recently, Ed Sheeran talked openly about how Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee influenced his music.

The Perfect singer made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he talked about how Eric Clapton’s performance at the 2002 royal event inspired him again.

“It was in 2002, I was 11 years old, and I didn’t play the guitar at that time,” he told Stephen.

“I was watching this thing on television, Eric Clapton comes on and does the first opening bit of Layla and I’m like, what is that? He finishes the song, and I knew in that instant I want to be that,” Ed added.

The Shape of You hitmaker further expressed: “I want to have a guitar and I want to sing on stage. Then, ten years later, I’m playing the same thing – and I’ve just played the one ten years on from that, as well. It’s bonkers.”

