Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran has some wild presents for Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran has some wild presents for Sam Smith

Articles
Advertisement
Ed Sheeran has some wild presents for Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran has some wild presents for Sam Smith

Advertisement
  • Ed Sheeran gifted his best friend an incredible gift.
  • Smith says he thought it was a joke.
  • He is currently getting rave reviews for their new single Unholy.
Advertisement

Ed Sheeran gives his best friend, Sam Smith some amazing presents.

The Shape of You singer’s best friend Sam Smith revealed the gift they received from him during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Smith stated, “I thought it was a joke,” “It’s a six-foot-two marble penis. It’s two tons. I’m going to have to get it craned into my house.”

One of Sheeran’s favourite presents for his friends is marble furniture.

Smith said, “Elton [John] got the first.”

Smith, a four-time Grammy winner, is now receiving a tonne of positive press for their brand-new song, Unholy with Kim Petras.

Advertisement

The musician acknowledged that they identify as nonbinary.

“In terms of music, I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think, purely down to homophobia and transphobia,” adding, “That’s a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way.”

Smith stated that their albums have  “always been queer.”

“It’s fascinating how people’s politics sometimes can leak into their love of music.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Ed Sheeran faces a $100 million copyright infringement lawsuit
Ed Sheeran faces a $100 million copyright infringement lawsuit

Ed Sheeran will go on trial in a $100 million copyright infringement...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bushra Iqbal shows contentment on Dania Shah's case ruling
Bushra Iqbal shows contentment on Dania Shah's case ruling
Who is Kenya Moore's former spouse
Who is Kenya Moore's former spouse
Jay Briscoe's 2 daughters also injured in wrong-way accident
Jay Briscoe's 2 daughters also injured in wrong-way accident
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a sparkly & modern lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a sparkly & modern lehenga
Watch: Rosie O'Donnell says she's 'Very Happy' after losing 10 Lbs
Watch: Rosie O'Donnell says she's 'Very Happy' after losing 10 Lbs
Feroze Khan is criticise by celebrities for sharing personal data
Feroze Khan is criticise by celebrities for sharing personal data
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story