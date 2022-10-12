Ed Sheeran has some wild presents for Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran gifted his best friend an incredible gift.

Smith says he thought it was a joke.

He is currently getting rave reviews for their new single Unholy.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran gives his best friend, Sam Smith some amazing presents.

The Shape of You singer’s best friend Sam Smith revealed the gift they received from him during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Smith stated, “I thought it was a joke,” “It’s a six-foot-two marble penis. It’s two tons. I’m going to have to get it craned into my house.”

One of Sheeran’s favourite presents for his friends is marble furniture.

Smith said, “Elton [John] got the first.”

Smith, a four-time Grammy winner, is now receiving a tonne of positive press for their brand-new song, Unholy with Kim Petras.

Advertisement

The musician acknowledged that they identify as nonbinary.

“In terms of music, I definitely feel like there are some people that have turned away, I think, purely down to homophobia and transphobia,” adding, “That’s a hard thing to take on, that people are digesting your music in a different way.”

Smith stated that their albums have “always been queer.”

“It’s fascinating how people’s politics sometimes can leak into their love of music.”

Advertisement

Also Read Ed Sheeran faces a $100 million copyright infringement lawsuit Ed Sheeran will go on trial in a $100 million copyright infringement... Advertisement