Ekin-Su reveals she talked to a fan who was contemplating suicide

Ekin-Su from Love Island has described how she intervened to save the life of a fan who had reached out to her in a desperate attempt at suicide.

The 28-year-old TV star opened up about her own mental health issues after becoming famous on the show with Davide Sanclimenti, her lover.

Ekin-Su stated she spoke to a distraught follower who was contemplating suicide; the celebrity’s encouragement prevented the follower from taking their own life.

“Sometimes I feel sad. I’ll have a moment and feel really emotional. Then I’ll see Davide and he’ll tell me I’m doing really well and that helps,” she said.

“It can just be overwhelming. Sometimes it’s tears of joy. I want to give me to everyone, but how? So I’ll just burst into tears.”

“People will ask advice. Someone who was so close to taking their own life messaged me on Instagram. I reached out and it stopped. That made me sad,” Ekin-Su added in her interview.

The Love Island star acknowledged that she feels enormous pressure from fans looking up to her and a big obligation to be a role model for them.

Davide Sanclimenti, 27, and Ekin-Su revealed they “hardly see each other” due to their hectic schedules two months after she won Love Island.

Additionally, they were seen on tape fighting violently as they were filming their new programme in Turkey and Italy.

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror earlier this week, Ekin-Su said, “He’s my biggest supporter, he’s so proud of me.”

“He always says to me that regardless of whatever happens with us, I’m always here for you and will support you and that’s really reassuring for me.

“It’s hard because we hardly see each other recently but we’ve gotten a lot closer than I though which is nice.”

After winning the £50,000 prize, Ekin-Su said that leaving the villa was “extremely overwhelming” and they didn’t have much time to “concentrate on us.”

But right now, the couple is “falling harder” in love than ever.

“I’ve seen Davide in different situations, he sees more of a calmer Ekin-Su and more of my caring side and I see the same,” she said.

