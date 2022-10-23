Ekta Kapoor Diwali Celebration 2022 with some popular celebrities

Ekta Kapoor threw an extravagant Diwali celebration for industry insiders on Saturday.

The fervour of Diwali is at its pinnacle, and the entertainment business is flooded with Diwali celebrations. The television mogul and director Ekta Kapoor threw an extravagant Diwali celebration for industry insiders on Saturday. The most fashionable individuals attended the event, making it an opulent one. As times have changed, so has the definition of fashion.

Several television business beauties stayed on-trend and made hearts skip a beat with their fashion. One can emulate them and stand out from the crowd by eschewing over-the-top apparel in favour of understated aesthetics.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya unquestionably has the upper hand when it comes to ethnic dress and is a head-turner as the Kundali Bhagya actor. Instead of her usual lehengas, the actress chose an off-white silk saree with a thick golden border. Shraddha accessorised her ensemble with jhumkas, dark brown lipstick, bangles on both wrists, and a potli bag to match.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi, the Pavitra Rishta actress, wore the evening’s second-best outfit. The actress is now starring in numerous noteworthy films and online series. The actress continued to experiment with her style until she finally discovered the secret. Asha wore a violet bandhani saree to Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party and matched it with a plunging-necked, long-sleeved purple blouse. Asha accessorised her outfit with a silver necklace and earrings. The bindi enhanced the ensemble for the evening.

Hina Khan

At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party, Hina Khan, a real fashionista, embraced her inner desi princess. The actress wore a saree with tea-green sequins and a sleeveless shirt. Hina kept her accessories to a minimum and let her earrings and eye makeup do the talking.

