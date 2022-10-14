Advertisement
Articles
  • Ekta Kapoor had asked the Supreme Court for protection from arrest orders against her.
  • The filmmaker was criticized for “polluting” the minds of young people with her online series XXX.
  • Arrest warrants were issued against her for allegedly disrespecting soldiers and offending their families.
In relation to her Alt Balaji online series XXX, Ekta Kapoor had asked the Supreme Court for protection from arrest orders against her. She was advised by the court to discontinue submitting similar applications.

Ekta Kapoor’s attempt to enlist the aid of the legal system failed when the Supreme Court harshly criticised the director for “polluting” the minds of the younger generation. The highest court also issued a warning to the filmmaker not to file any additional pleas and mandated that if she does, a fee will be assessed.

The Supreme Court was considering Ekta’s appeal of the arrest warrants that had been issued against her for allegedly disrespecting soldiers and offending their families through the “objectionable content” of the online series XXX, which was broadcast on her OTT platform ALTBalaji. The warrant was issued by a trial court in Begusarai, Bihar, in response to a complaint made by an ex-serviceman named Shambhu Kumar who claimed that the second season of the show contained multiple unpleasant scenes involving a soldier’s wife.

According to PTI, senior attorney Mukul Rohatgi spoke on behalf of Ekta and requested that the court grant her protection, noting that they had previously done so in a case that was identical to this one. The lawyer maintained Ekta’s right to make her own decisions and made the case that the in question content is subscription-based. Ekta was criticized by a panel of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar after the lawyer claimed that although a petition in the matter had been filed with the Patna High Court, there was little chance that it would be scheduled for hearing anytime soon.

The bench of the Supreme Court uttered, “Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?….on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters.”

The court did not impose fees but did issue a warning to Ekta “Every time you travel to this court….we don’t appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers….this court is not for those who have voices. This court works for those who don’t have voices…if these people who have all kinds of facilities, if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations.”

The supreme court rejected the plea and advised assigning a local attorney to monitor the progress of the Patna high court case’s hearing.

