Ekta Kapoor lands in legal trouble

Ekta Kapoor is a television producer, film producer, and filmmaker.

Kapoor’s appeal against the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly disrespecting soldiers was being heard by the Supreme Court.

Mukul Rohatgi, a seasoned attorney, represented Kapoor in court

Advertisement

Ekta Kapoor, a television producer, film producer, and filmmaker best known for her work in Hindi soap operas, seems to be in the midst of a never-ending string of problems. She is credited with launching a number of well-known television programmes, including Kasamh Se, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is the co-managing director and creative director of Balaji Telefilms Limited, for the uninitiated.

According to news source Press Trust of India, the top court in India criticised producer Ekta Kapoor on Friday for the “objectionable content” in her online series XXX, claiming “she was contaminating the minds of the young population of this country.”

The Supreme Court informs Ekta Kapoor’s attorney that you are tainting the minds of the next generation.

According to PTI, Kapoor’s appeal against the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly disrespecting soldiers and hurting their families in the web series that was broadcast on her OTT platform ALTBalaji was being heard by the Supreme Court of India.

“There is a need to act. You are contaminating the minds of this nation’s future leaders. Everybody may access it. All people can access OTT (Over The Top) content. What sort of options are you giving the populace? Instead, you are contaminating children’s minds “According to news agency PTI, the statement was made by a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar.

Mukul Rohatgi, a seasoned attorney, represented Kapoor in court. Prior to the court’s observation, Rohatgi stated, according to the news agency, “a plea has been filed before the Patna high court, but there is no prospect the matter would be assigned for hearing soon.”

Advertisement

PTI reported, that Rohatgi, in the Court said, “The content is subscription-based and that there is freedom of choice in this country.”

Wondering what kind of choice is being given to people, the Bench observed, “Every time you travel to this court….we don’t appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi, please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers….this court is not for those who have voices.”

“This court works for those who don’t have voices…if these people who have all kinds of facilities if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations,” the bench observed.

As of now, the Supreme Court has kept the matter pending and the next date of hearing will be known soon.

Also Read