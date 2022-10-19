Elizabeth Debicki, discussed how the storyline is handled

Elizabeth Debicki, 32, is playing Princess Diana on the television series The Crown.

The Crown is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 9, 2022.

According to reports, the miniseries would explore Princess Diana’s final moments before her untimely passing in 1997.

Advertisement

The Crown, the widely anticipated royal television series, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 9, 2022.

Elizabeth Debicki, who is playing Princess Diana on the television series The Crown, spoke up about how the plot is being handled with care and sensitivity.

According to reports, the upcoming season of the miniseries would explore Princess Diana’s final moments before her untimely passing in 1997.

Debicki discussed playing such a famous and difficult part in an exclusive conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

The Australian actor, 32, revealed, “I’ll say that Peter [Morgan, series creator] and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors.”

She added, “The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer’s perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I’d entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that’s my experience of the show.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris while being chased by paparazzi. Diana’s relationship, marriage, and separation from the (then) Prince Charles, were often featured in newspaper pages for years.

Diana’s decision to leave the Royal Family, and her relationship with Dodi Fayed who also died in the car crash, are the topics of discussion to date.

Also Read ‘The Crown’ actress Elizabeth Debicki discusses Princess Diana’s life The upcoming season will reportedly depict her final days. Princess of Wales,...