Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elizabeth Olsen made up this scene in “Avengers: Infinity War”

Elizabeth Olsen made up this scene in “Avengers: Infinity War”

Articles
Advertisement
Elizabeth Olsen made up this scene in “Avengers: Infinity War”

Elizabeth Olsen made up this scene in “Avengers: Infinity War”

Advertisement

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays WandaVision, told Variety that she and her co-star Paul Bettany had to make up a key scene in Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans were shocked when the movie came out in 2018 and many of the main characters, including Olsen’s, were “blipped” into nothing. But in an in-depth interview for Variety’s Power of Women issue, the WandaVision star said that they had to figure out the scene on the spot.

“I just get my pages, so I understand the part of the story I’m fulfilling. I get a story that is told to me from the Russos about what’s happening in the rest of the movie. And it isn’t in the script that everyone gets blipped,” shared Olsen.

The actress went on to elaborate that the production was very strict with script details leaking so they had security guards with the actors, while they were reading it.

“We called it ‘The Wedding’ on the schedule. But I didn’t know I got blipped away until we shot it. That was told to us that day,” she explained. “We were all just in this van, and they said, ‘This is what’s happening. You guys will disappear.’ And we’re like, ‘OK.’ It was shocking. I mean, we didn’t know. We thought the movie ended differently.”

Advertisement

Olsen added that it was ‘embarrassing’ to shoot scenes because of the green-screen work. “We did some improvising, which is hard to improvise those moments.

“But it also felt good, because at that point, Paul [Bettany] and I really had each other’s back. It was one of the last things we shot. I felt really comfortable with him as an actor if we had to improvise that beat a little bit. We were trying to find it, with the Russos guiding us. And then, once it was over, it was a huge amount of relief. And I just remember being giggly the rest of the day, while Brolin had his helmet on. And I don’t know. These movies are very silly, but you have to act your ass off for them to work.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
King Charles seems in good spirits despite Harry and Meghan's outcry
King Charles seems in good spirits despite Harry and Meghan's outcry
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Shah Rukh Khan discusses his first relationship
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Hania Aamir's iconic blush look recreated by an Indian influencer
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Anushka Sharma moves High Court against Sales Tax dept orders
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton spotted on a romantic date night
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Christina Hall's husband reveals he was police officer for 16 years
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story