Elizabeth Olsen reveals her first panic attack in her 20s

Elizabeth Olsen recalled her first panic attack when she was in her 20s.

The attacks began occurring “on the hour every hour” for a period of six months.

A doctor said that it could be vertigo related because it was all about truly spinning.

Elizabeth Olsen, a well-known Marvel actress, recounted having her first panic attack when she was in her 20s and feeling like she was going to “drop dead.”

The 33-year-old actress described having a panic attack when she was 21 and a resident of New York City. The attacks began occurring “on the hour every hour” for a period of six months.

She told, “I didn’t understand what anxiety or a panic attack was until I was 21. I remember I would get them on the hour every hour.

“I used to live on 13th Street between 6th and 7th. I was crossing 6th Avenue at 14th Street, and I realised I couldn’t cross the street — I stood up against the wall, and I just thought I was going to drop dead at any moment.

“If I went from cold to hot, hot to cold, full to hungry, hungry to full — any kind of shift in my body, my whole body thought, ‘Uh oh, something’s wrong!”

“And I just started spiraling. It was so weird. A ENT doctor said that it could be vertigo related because it was all about truly spinning. So it was an interesting six months.”

The WandaVision star disclosed that a professional connected her with her and taught her some “brain games” to aid in her concentration.

“And learned a lot of brain games. It actually was very similar to an acting exercise that we did at Atlantic, which is called repetition, where you just are constantly making observations about the person in front of you and you’re just trying to connect, she added.

“When I would walk down the street, I would just start naming everything I saw out loud to get myself out of the spiraling thoughts in my brain.”

