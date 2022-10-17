Elon Musk believes he “made” ex-Grimes as the “ideal companion”

Elon Musk has surprised the internet with his latest remarks for ex-girlfriend Grimes.

He thought singer was ‘a simulation created by him’ during their relationship.

Grimes herself came to him with the wild explanation.

The latest comments of Elon Musk on his ex-girlfriend Grimes have stunned the Internet.

The CEO of Tesla, who is 51 years old, recently revealed that his ex-girlfriend Grimes, whose true name is Claire Boucher and is 34 years old, was the ‘perfect companion’ but not ‘real.’

According to the most recent sources, Musk has claimed that he believed the singer to be ‘a simulation created by him’ during their personal engagement.

Devin Gordon reveals Musk’s astounding statements in the new BBC documentary series The Elon Musk Show.

According to a story from The Sun, Gordon elaborated that Grimes herself presented him with the explanation that she did not believe it to be as “strange” as it may sound.

According to the site, he explained, “She told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real.”

He added, “That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him, which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it.”

Gordon added, “she said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him.”

For those unaware, Musk and Grimes have dated intermittently since 2018 and share two children, X A-12, 2, and Exa Dark, 10 months.

After three years of relationship, the pair announced their separation in September 2021.

In response to their breakup, Grimes stated that there is “no genuine word” to describe their present relationship.

She previously told Vanity Fair, “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.”

